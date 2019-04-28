GALVESTON
The city’s effort to create its first debt management policy has officials at the Port of Galveston concerned about the plan’s congruence with port operations.
The newly adopted debt management policy seeks to outline guidelines for issuing and managing bonds and other forms of debt that the city commonly takes on to finance larger projects.
Adopted by Galveston City Council Thursday, the policy places formal guidelines on many practices the city already has in place, Finance Director Mike Loftin said.
“We offer what we believe provides a framework that protects the taxpayers and the citizens of Galveston Island from practices and specific bond issuances that might be risker than required,” Loftin said.
In addition, the policy applies to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, the Galveston Industrial Development Corp. and other component units, according to the policy document.
Even as the council passed the measure, however, port officials raised concerns about their ability to abide by the new policies.
The new policy may not align with the regulations mandated to the port by state entities, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“This policy does have a lot of far-reaching implications for the port,” Rees said. “We have certain bond covenants that relate to revenues.”
The port technically can’t issue bonds and goes through the city to do so, he said.
“One of our issues is the existing bonds that are out there,” Rees said. “It talks about keeping cash balances with the city and the city manager having discretion over those.”
That could be in conflict with city charter, he said.
It’s not clear yet exactly how the policy will affect the port, Rees said. He wants more time to assess the document because the port wasn’t aware of the new policy until last week, he said.
The city has for years attempted to create policies that put the city, the port and the Park Board of Trustees under the same umbrella. The efforts have sometimes chafed the leaders of those entities, which act largely independent of the city council.
In the case of the debt policy, there’s time to clarify any misinterpretations, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“I want to sit down with the port and their attorney and understand what their issues are,” Yarbrough said. “If we need to come back and modify it, we can bring it back next month.”
The document adopted by the city doesn’t violate state law or city charter, Loftin said.
Having a specific debt management policy isn’t necessarily a practice of cities Galveston’s size, but the island is unique, Loftin said.
Galveston has a public transportation network, unlike other cities its size, and receives an estimated 7 million visitors annually, he said.
“It’s common for well-managed cities to have a policy,” Loftin said.
Galveston’s also been pursuing more capital projects to replace the city’s infrastructure.
Earlier this year, the city council approved $35 million in debt for water and sewer improvements, funded by a 7 percent increase in water rates.
“With the increasing issuance of debt, we felt like it was important to bring this body this proposed policy,” Loftin said.
The city started the fiscal year with about $123 million in debt, including bonds funded by hotel occupancy and the port’s debt, according to city records.
