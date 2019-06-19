GALVESTON
For Galveston, Juneteenth carries particular significance.
“The history of Galveston is so rich,” island native Tommie Boudreaux said. “Because of what happened here, many people recognize it and they enjoy celebrating.”
Islanders gathered Wednesday morning at Ashton Villa for the 40th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast to commemorate the day Union Army troops landed in Galveston, bringing news of the end of slavery.
The event is named for former state Rep. Al Edwards, who sponsored a bill establishing Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1979, and is one of many celebrations around the nation remembering the end of slavery in the South.
Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger landed on the island June 19, 1865, bringing with him news that the Civil War had ended and slaves were free. Galvestonians marked the event Wednesday with a reading of the proclamation.
It’s a day that makes Boudreaux proud to be from Galveston, she said.
“It means a lot to me,” Boudreaux said.
Prayer breakfast organizers used Wednesday morning’s celebration as a time to reflect on the history of slavery in Galveston and on the events that led to the first reading of the Emancipation Proclamation in the South, an event that took place in Galveston. The island’s Juneteenth commemorations have increased attendance since it began in the 1970s, they said.
It’s notable that the event has grown in popularity, Galveston District 1 Councilwoman Amy Bly said.
“This could not have happened even 50 years ago,” Bly said.
Sherman Boyer remembers when the event was much smaller, she said.
She helped organize some of the early Galveston celebrations and is glad to see many people attend, she said.
“It’s a blessing that they realize what Juneteenth is,” Boyer said.
Galveston’s always been a city that celebrated diversity, said Grant Mitchell, chairman and vice president of the Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation.
The foundation has been a sponsor of the island Juneteenth celebrations.
“This is a city that thrived in its best days not in spite of its diversity but because of it,” Mitchell said. “We are better off not just by bridging our differences. We are better off because of our differences.”
Galveston’s role in the national celebrations of Juneteenth gives islanders a particular opportunity to reflect on the importance of the event, County Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes said.
“It’s a good time for us to not only reflect, but to look forward to the work we need to do,” Holmes said.
More Juneteenth celebrations continue this Saturday with a celebration at the La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road.
