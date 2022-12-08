GALVESTON
Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch will study the short- and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on adolescent behavior, mental and social health with a $3.5 million grant from National Institute of Mental Health.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 10:16 pm
The pandemic took a significant mental health toll on young people, Jeff Temple, the principal investigator, said.
“Our teens were exposed to months of stress; all while being physically separated from their friends,” Temple said. “They missed developmental milestones, didn’t date, didn’t hang out with friends, didn’t learn from making stupid mistakes.”
Researchers from the medical branch’s Center for Violence Prevention and School of Nursing also will study families and income stability. Researchers also will focus on parent-child relationships, access to education and technology and its effects on adolescents.
The study plans to show that school-based intervention works not only for preventing violence, but for easing effects of the pandemic, Temple said.
School-based intervention is a strategy implemented in a classroom setting to improve the health and well-being of students, often by reducing or preventing problem behaviors such as depression, social anxiety and drug abuse, according to the American Psychology Association.
“If we can show that this school-based intervention works — not only to prevent violence but to also stop some of the bad effects of the pandemic — then we can encourage schools throughout the country to adopt similar programs that will help youth thrive even in the face of crises like natural disasters and future pandemics,” Temple said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
