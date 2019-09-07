GALVESTON COUNTY
Law enforcement officers hope a new state law setting harsher penalties for stealing packages and parcels will discourage porch pirates, a class of thief that has grown along with the popularity of internet shopping.
Porch pirates walk or drive through neighborhoods looking for packages delivered by internet vendors such as Amazon, which they steal, to the growing consternation of consumers.
The FBI doesn’t track porch piracy, but as many as 30 percent of Americans have been victims of the crime, according to a 2018 survey by Xfinity Home Security and reported by USA Today.
The crimes have inspired a genre of video recorded by porch-mounted cameras and posted on internet sites such as YouTube with the hope of outing the offenders. One former NASA engineer has become a YouTube superhero by building elaborate glitter-bomb decoy packages that “explode,” filling thieves’ cars with shiny shrapnel.
They’ve also driven a run on gadgets such as the porch cameras and decoy packages with GPS trackers designed to help consumers fight back and are sold, ironically, by vendors such as Amazon.
The Texas Legislature got into the fight during its most recent session by making such thefts more serious crimes, which had been low-level misdemeanors.
Under the new law, which went into effect Sept. 1, people who steal parcels from fewer than 10 addresses can be charged with Class A misdemeanors. It’s now a felony if a person steals from more than 10, but fewer than 30 addresses, and a third-degree felony if a person steals from more than 30 addresses, according to the new law.
The state law applies to packages delivered by common carriers such as UPS and FedEx. It already was a federal felony to steal items delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
Porch thefts in Galveston don’t seem to be any more prevalent than in other communities, said Capt. Joshua Schirard, spokesman for the Galveston Police Department.
“It does happen,” Schirard said. “It’s not very frequent. We do see an uptick around the holidays.”
Galveston did see a slight uptick last year, but that’s consistent with national trends, Schirard said.
Technology and increasing use of home video surveillance systems have become a big help to police trying to pin down perpetrators, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
“They are solvable with the citizens helping us with the videos,” Bjerke said.
Bjerke thinks the stricter rules could help deter people from committing a porch theft in the first place, he said.
Determining exactly how often package theft happens can be difficult because there’s not one agency that tracks all package thefts, said Miguel Montalvo, a postal inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Houston.
This is the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service.
Sometimes, people report stolen packages to their mail provider and sometimes to their local police, Montalvo said.
The new Texas law is a good one, Montalvo said.
“It helps us work with the locals,” Montalvo said. “I’m hoping that it will deter individuals.”
People should sign up to be notified when a package is coming and be aware of when they expect a delivery, so they can plan ahead, he said.
Porch piracy doesn’t seem to be more of a problem in Dickinson than in other places, Dickinson Police Department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said.
“Every month or so, we’ll catch a case like that,” Vasquez said. “I think I only got one or two last Christmas.”
But the new law is important because it could help deter people from stealing at all, Vasquez said.
There are processes police can go through to identify someone if a resident doesn’t have a camera, Schirard said.
“I can’t speak enough about how much more consistent it is to have that surveillance,” Schirard said. “A lot of times, we’ll have identification within hours.”
