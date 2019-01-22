LEAGUE CITY
Voters in May will decide whether the city should issue $145 million in bonds for traffic and drainage projects, along with whether to approve a quarter-cent sales tax increase.
The city council in a unanimous vote Tuesday approved adding three separate propositions — one each for traffic and drainage projects along with a third for a sales tax increase — despite a last-ditch effort to reinsert library and gun range projects back onto the list.
“I think we should put the library and gun range back in,” Councilman Todd Kinsey said. “If we’re getting back to direct democracy, we should let voters decide.”
Tuesday’s vote finalizes months of discussion about whether to call for a May bond referendum, the city’s first in 27 years, in response to residents calling for flood mitigation projects in a city still working to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Rather than take bond elections to the voters, city administrators have been using certificates of obligation to cover projects in recent years, officials said.
Certificates of obligation were initially authorized by the Texas Certificate of Obligation Act of 1971 and often are associated with emergency spending, but can be used in other instances, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Certificates of obligation, rather than requiring voter approval, can be passed with a simple majority council vote.
“I don’t know how many years I’ve been pounding on the table for direct democracy,” resident Chuck DiFalco said of the possibility of a May bond referendum. “I’m glad you all might approve this for a May election. I’m pleased with the specificity of some of these items.”
The approved ballot items will include options for voters to approve or reject $73 million for drainage projects and $72 million for streets and traffic projects, officials said.
Kinsey’s proposal to reinsert additional propositions for a $24.5 million library project on the city’s west side and more than $2 million for a gun range was quickly defeated in a 2-6 vote, with only Kinsey and Councilman Andy Mann voting in favor of the proposal.
A bond proposition of $145 million would not require a property tax increase if voters approved a quarter-cent sales tax increase, said Angie Steelman, the city’s director of budget and project management, in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The state sales and use tax rate is 6.25 percent, but local municipalities can charge up to an additional 2 percent tax, City Attorney Nghiem Doan said.
League City charges a 1.75 percent sales tax, giving city officials the option to increase it by .25 percent, or a quarter-cent, Doan said.
The proposition for increasing the sales tax stipulates the additional funding can only be used for drainage and traffic projects, Councilman Nick Long said.
City administrators for months have talked about a possible bond election as a means to fund the massive costs of drainage improvements residents are demanding after Hurricane Harvey, which badly flooded houses and businesses in the city in August 2017.
Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of Galveston County, overwhelming drainage systems and leaving many residents with flooded homes and calling for improvements to their neighborhood drainage systems.
The storm flooded about 8,000 homes in League City alone, officials said.
