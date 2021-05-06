Artists from across the country arrived in Galveston this week for Plein Air Southwest 2021, the Outdoor Painters Society’s annual members competition and show.

More than 40 artists took to the sidewalks, beach and streets with their easels, brushes, pencils and paints to depict the island as they see it.

