Artist Marty Coulter, from Washington, Missouri, works on a painting of the League-Kempner House on Broadway in Galveston on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Coulter is one of more than 40 artists participating in Plein Air Southwest, an annual members competition for the Outdoor Painters Society.
Donna Bland, an artist from Central Texas, works on a painting on 21st Street in Galveston on Thursday, May 6, 2021, for Plein Air Southwest, an annual members competition for the Outdoor Painters Society.
Lon Brauer, an artist from Illinois, works on a painting on the East End of Galveston on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. “Plein air” is French for “outdoors,” and plein air painting simply is “the act of painting outdoors.” According to Wikipedia, “This method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look.”
Artist Marty Coulter, from Washington, Missouri, works on a painting of the League-Kempner House on Broadway in Galveston on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Coulter is one of more than 40 artists participating in Plein Air Southwest, an annual members competition for the Outdoor Painters Society.
Donna Bland, an artist from Central Texas, works on a painting on 21st Street in Galveston on Thursday, May 6, 2021, for Plein Air Southwest, an annual members competition for the Outdoor Painters Society.
Lon Brauer, an artist from Illinois, works on a painting on the East End of Galveston on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. “Plein air” is French for “outdoors,” and plein air painting simply is “the act of painting outdoors.” According to Wikipedia, “This method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look.”
(1) comment
So cool!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.