The Dickinson Historical Society is teaming up with Wreaths Across America to place 78 wreaths at the graves of veterans at three Dickinson cemeteries.
The historical society planned to place wreaths on only 51 graves, but found another 27 that needed to be recognized, organizers said.
This is the first year the society has participated in the initiative. The wreaths will be placed at Trinity Episcopal Cemetery, 2807 48th St., Dickinson City Cemetery adjacent to Trinity, and Magnolia Cemetery, 2801 18th St.
“I attended a wreath-laying ceremony last year in League City and it gave me the idea to do it here,” said Joan Malmrose, executive director of the Dickinson Historical Society. “We were able to get the names of veterans in our cemetery from the Dickinson Veterans of Foreign Wars, who place American flags on the same headstones for July 4 and Veteran’s Day.
“The Magnolia Cemetery is notable because it was a historically Black cemetery and has the grave site of a Buffalo Soldier.”
The name Buffalo Soldiers orginated with Black Americans who served primarily in the 9th and 10th cavalry regiments and the 24th and 25th infantry regiments during the late 1800s, according to the Houston-based Buffalo Museum.
About 20 percent of the U.S. cavalry troopers fielded during the Indian Wars were Black, and they fought more than 177 engagements, according to the museum.
“The combat prowess, bravery, tenaciousness, and looks on the battlefield, inspired the Indians to call them Buffalo Soldiers,” according to the museum.
Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, first donated wreaths to veteran grave sites in 1992, when the company had a surplus, according to the organization.
Worcester coordinated with Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., in one of the older sections of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
Other businesses and organizations caught wind of the plan and joined in. James Prout, owner of trucking company Blue Bird Ranch, provided transportation from Maine to Virginia.
Volunteers from the American Legion and VFW posts gathered with members of the community to decorate each wreath with traditional red, hand-tied bows. Members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. helped to organize the wreath-laying, which included a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, according to the organization.
The tradition continued and in 2005 a photo of snow-capped graves with wreaths with bows in Arlington received national attention, and thousands wanted to do the same in their own communities. In 2008, with more 100,000 wreaths placed, Congress unanimously declared Dec. 13, “Wreaths Across America Day.”
Wreath-laying ceremonies have been held at important sites across the country such as the Pearl Harbor Memorial, Bunker Hill, Valley Forge and the 9/11 site. In 2014, the organization met the goal of placing wreaths at all of the 226,525 graves at Arlington.
A pilgrimage still is held each year on the second or third Saturday of December from Harrington, Maine to Arlington and has become known as the world’s largest veterans’ parade, stopping at schools, monuments, veterans’ homes and communities all along the way, according to the organization.
“Wreaths Across America’s purpose is to remember veterans, honor their service, and teach children about their sacrifice,” Malmrose said. “Families really appreciate this recognition of their loved one’s service.”
The Dickinson wreath laying is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at 2807 48th St. Dickinson High School ROTC, Dickinson VFW members and volunteers will be helping to lay the wreaths.
Those interested in sponsoring a wreath or volunteering for the event can do so at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ and search for “Dickinson.”
