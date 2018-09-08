LEAGUE CITY
City staff is underestimating how many homes flooded during Hurricane Harvey in subdivisions near the Hidden Oaks and Ellis Landing neighborhoods, residents said during a presentation Thursday about how to prevent future flooding in the area.
City officials during the meeting told residents the flooding estimates didn’t affect the results of the studies, but Mayor Pat Hallisey on Friday said staff members would take another look at the numbers.
“We only had reports that 50 homes flooded in Countryside, for instance,” Hallisey said. “But residents said about 200 homes flooded. So, we’re going to go back and check the data.”
Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 dropped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of League City, overwhelming drainage systems and flooding about 8,000 homes, or 25 percent of the area in the study, City Engineer Christopher Sims said.
Engineers with Houston-based Huitt-Zollars presented preliminary results for preventing future flooding in 11 different League City subdivisions that included constructing some new swales, improving existing swales and rebuilding culverts under FM 270 and Smith Lane, among other items. Swales are culvert-like structures.
The study looked at how the Hidden Oaks neighborhood drains into Kelly’s Ditch and Clear Creek, how the Landing, Rustic Oaks and Countryside neighborhoods drain into Magnolia Creek and Landing Ditch and how the Meadows neighborhood drains into Robinson Bayou.
Engineers focused on how the infrastructure handled flooding during Harvey and whether it was built to current city standards requiring plans to prevent a 100-year flood, officials said.
“This is our starting point,” Sims said. “These numbers are a drive-through estimate and not an in-depth review of homes.”
Engineers on Thursday did not have estimates for how much the proposed improvements would cost and city staff said resident comments would be considered before the firm produced a final proposal, similar to other ones the city received for Bayridge and Oaks of Clear Creek subdivisions.
After Hurricane Harvey, city officials commissioned drainage studies for six neighborhoods. The total cost of all the proposed projects in each of the six studies could be anywhere from $60 million to $80 million, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city, in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Many of the projects are eligible for the state’s Texas Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and some of the projects are eligible for the U.S. Community Development Block Grant Program, city officials said.
If approved, that means the city might only be responsible for 25 percent of the project cost, officials said.
