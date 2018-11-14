DICKINSON
Dickinson City Council members Tuesday approved a separation agreement that released the city’s economic development director from her position.
Angela Forbes, economic development director for the Dickinson Economic Development Corp., was released from her position after city council members met for a brief executive session on Tuesday night. Council members unanimously approved the separation agreement and release without further comment.
Forbes has served as the city’s economic development coordinator from 2003 to 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. She assumed the role as economic development director of the city’s economic development arm in July 2017.
During her tenure in that position, she oversaw a grant program intended to help small-business owners rebuild after Hurricane Harvey as well as announced the future construction of a 40,000-square-foot public market in Dickinson.
Forbes wasn’t available for comment Wednesday.
Stephanie Russell, Dickinson’s assistant city administrator, declined to comment because all discussions about Forbes’ release had taken place during executive session.
