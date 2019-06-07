GALVESTON
People should expect about two weeks of nighttime lane closures on Harborside Drive starting Monday.
Contractors will be paving the road during these weeks, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Crews will alternate lane closures on Harborside Drive between 20th and 25th streets from Monday to June 24 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., Barnett said.
Work will continue through the weekend, she said.
At the intersections of 23rd and 25th streets, closures will affect traffic traveling both north and south, she said.
