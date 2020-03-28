Jim Russell has been named CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, where he will lead a team of more than 725 medical professionals and 200 physicians.
As the administrative leader of the hospital, Russell, who took over the position March 20, will be responsible for physician relations, business development and strategic planning for all areas of the 222-bed acute-care facility.
Jim is a good man and seasoned healthcare professional who will be a great leader at HCA Mainland Medical Center. Welcome to the community, Jim!
