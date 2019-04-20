GALVESTON
In the five years Jack Mather has lived on the island, he’s formed at least one solid opinion about the place — traffic is getting worse, he said.
“Now, they’re running it right through the neighborhoods,” Mather said. “People coming into town are speeding. They’re racing on the way out of town.”
Mather works at Aunt Margie’s Bait and Seafood, 1811 61st St., and often sees traffic backed up on 61st Street, which he considers to be Galveston’s main entrance, he said.
Officials, including the mayor and the city’s top tourism managers, also have begun in recent years to worry about traffic, which they see as a potentially debilitating side-effect of their successful efforts to market the island as a prime tourist destination.
At least 7 million people are expected to visit Galveston this year, a number city officials have said might just be the saturation point. The vast majority of those will drive and be headed to one of only a few major destinations along a few major corridors.
And while officials have discussed pursuing, and launched marketing campaigns aimed at attracting, fewer higher-value tourists who would stay longer and spend more, the flood of day-trippers and weekenders that ebbs and flows along island thoroughfares is part of the lifeblood and unlikely to abate.
In fact, some of the city’s marquee projects will inevitably mean bring more traffic.
The Port of Galveston, for example, is already the fourth busiest cruise port in the country, handling about 1 million passengers last year with only two terminals. Port officials hope to open a third terminal by 2021.
The city’s responding to the threat of looming gridlock with efforts to redirect both tourist and resident traffic away from congested routes with road improvements, this year alone committing $22.6 million, 26 percent of the city’s $86.5 million capital budget, according to financial records.
A $1.4 million project to extend recent pedestrian and traffic control improvements on 27th Street from Avenue O to Seawall Boulevard is just the latest in a series of projects aimed at enhancing traffic flow, Director of Public Works Kyle Hockersmith said.
The project, which will include landscaping, crosswalk work and sidewalks, is one of the ways the city’s trying to encourage drivers to use different streets, Hockersmith said.
“The truth of the matter is you’re never going to get them off of 61st,” Hockersmith said, referring to a major north-south thoroughfare that takes traffic to the central beachfront and the West End. “What will happen naturally is when it gets to a point where the driver is not comfortable for whatever reason, they’re going to choose another route.”
Other major thoroughfares include Seawall Boulevard and Broadway.
The city’s thoroughfare plan aims to identify which streets people are gravitating toward and which streets can handle more traffic, Hockersmith said.
Underway now is a $9 million project to increase traffic capacity on 45th Street, which might help reduce some of the beach-bound traffic on 61st. Street.
The city also has improved parts of 41st Street and 26th Street, among others, with the same goal.
Traffic redirection isn’t just about residents finding alternate routes, but is also about designing streets to handle the tourist traffic, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
During the summer, tourists who aren’t familiar with the island stick to the same thoroughfares, Yarbrough said.
For example, people going to Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd., tend to travel on Stewart Road, he said.
But dressing up alternative streets with landscaping and signage can direct tourists down other routes, he said.
“We’ve got to get people trained to go down 81st and 83rd as an exit instead of clogging up Stewart and 61st,” Yarbrough said.
That’d be good news for Mather, who lives on Heards Lane, he said.
“Everyone’s using Heards Lane to go to Moody Gardens,” Mather said. “There are no stop signs on Heards Lane.”
But redirecting tourists can be tricky, Hockersmith said.
“Most people today drive by GPS,” Hockersmith said. “In Galveston, it can be any number of routes that the phone will give you.”
Island visitors also drive slower, usually, because they’re looking around at the scenery, he said.
The city’s continuing to update its thoroughfare plan, he said. As Galveston continues to attract more tourists, making better use of existing streets will be extremely important, because there isn’t much room to expand roads on the island, he said.
“We can’t make the streets any bigger,” Hockersmith said. “All we can do is try to handle the streets more efficiently.”
