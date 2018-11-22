TEXAS CITY
Hundreds of people showed up at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School in Texas City on Thursday to enjoy turkey, dressing, green beans and pie for the 23rd annual Texas City Community Thanksgiving Feast.
Families and individuals sitting at tables in the school’s cafeteria dug in to their meals while others picked up canned goods and winter clothes that had been donated to help anyone in need.
“I’m just thankful to be here and celebrate everything being offered to me,” said Mario Gonzales, who lives in Texas City. “I’m glad to know there’s people who still care.”
The United Faith Alliance, several mid-county churches and organizations such as United Way helped put on the event. More than 200 volunteers cooked 100 turkeys and enough side dishes and desserts to feed more than 1,000 people, said Barbara White, who helps organize the event every year.
White expected this year’s attendance to come close to the previous record set in 2008, after Hurricane Ike, she said. Hurricane Harvey, which hit Galveston County in 2017 and dumped more than 50 inches of rain on some parts of the county, flooding more than 20,000 homes, left a lot of people in need, she said.
“We’ve posted flyers everywhere to get people to attend,” she said. “This year is going to be big, and it needs to be. People are out there who need help.”
The event attracted people from all over the county, including Cyrus Sajna of La Marque, a volunteer who brought his two sons to help pass out clothes and canned goods.
“Just to be able to come out and help people, it’s a great time,” Sajna said. “This is what the community needs.”
Evelyn Bell, who lives in Texas City, said she was glad to have a place to show up and hang out. It was her fourth year to attend the feast and she said it gave her a chance to catch up with her neighbors this year.
“They’ve been on my heart lately and it was so good to see them here,” she said. “To see anybody who needs help getting help is a good thing.”
(2) comments
Barbara White is such a treasure to our community!
An example for being Thankful; to our community and especially for Barbara White 23 times over - "More than 200 volunteers cooked 100 turkeys and enough side dishes and desserts to feed more than 1,000 people, said Barbara White, who helps organize the event every year." Her job to organize such event starts almost a year before; its annual success is due to her leadership, hard-work, persistence, grit, passion and kind spirit - reason for the many volunteers who gather each year to help. An awesome event! Thank you, Barbara White and volunteers!
