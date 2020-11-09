The University of Texas Medical Branch this year for Veterans Day is displaying U.S. flags along major thoroughfares on each of its four campuses to salute the more than 1,700 employees and students who are veterans. The medical branch in previous years has celebrated Veterans Day in various ways, including luncheons. Last year, the medical branch dedicated a Texas Historical Commission Marker honoring eight UTMB-affiliated physicians who served the nation during World War I.

— Jennifer Reynolds

