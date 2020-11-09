The University of Texas Medical Branch this year for Veterans Day is displaying U.S. flags along major thoroughfares on each of its four campuses to salute the more than 1,700 employees and students who are veterans. The medical branch in previous years has celebrated Veterans Day in various ways, including luncheons. Last year, the medical branch dedicated a Texas Historical Commission Marker honoring eight UTMB-affiliated physicians who served the nation during World War I.
— Jennifer Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.