LEAGUE CITY
For the second time in a little more than three months, residents aren’t getting their utility bills as expected.
City administrators are delaying all May utility billing statements as they cope with continued problems with a new billing system, officials said.
The city switched to a new billing system using Plano-based Tyler Technologies’ Munis program after previously using Pennsylvania-based SunGuard software, city officials have said. The switch has not gone without a few hiccups.
In April, residents went to city hall and online to complain about abnormally expensive utility bills, an issue caused by two different sources, city officials have said.
The first problem is that the new software caused some customers who signed up for auto payments to be charged three, four and five times for their bills before reversing them, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
The other problem is that, because the transition came in the middle of billing payments, the city couldn’t accept auto payments, Greer Osborne said. Because of that, several residents received an April utility bill with two cycles on it for February and March.
As a result of these latest errors, city staff suspended all late penalties and assured customers no one will be disconnected for nonpayment, officials said.
Residents for the time being will have to make one-time credit or bank card payments online, make a payment over the phone, pay by check, cash or card in person or drop off or mail a check to the city, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.