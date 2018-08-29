The Galveston Fire Department will celebrate the achievements of its firefighters, and announce new hires and promotions 6:30 p.m. today at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in Galveston.
Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, will be the guest speaker.
The ceremony celebrates the accomplishments of the department's firefighters and encourages extraordinary public service. Capt. Kenny Chide, who will be retiring after 34 years of service, also will receive a special presentation.
Admission is free.
For information, contact city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett at 409-797-3546 or mbarnett@galvestontx.gov.
— Angela Wilson
