GALVESTON
Richard Lee Garcia, 29, has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the stabbing death of a man during a house party.
A jury late Thursday sentenced Garcia, of Galveston, to 10 years in prison and assessed $10,000 fine, the maximum punishment for the charge. The same panel earlier that day had convicted him after almost a week of tense deliberations, said Adam Banks Brown, Garcia’s attorney.
“This jury worked so hard,” Brown said. “That’s one thing we all agree on. They worked at it for hours and hours and didn’t give up. In 20 years, I’ve never seen a jury work so hard. They were locked in a room for something like 30 hours.”
Garcia had initially been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of Cole Hardeman, 20, and the severe wounding of another man in 2016.
But jurors, after considering diverging stories about the events that day in 2016, found Garcia guilty of a lesser-included charge of criminally negligent homicide and deadlocked on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leading Judge Kerry Neves to declare a mistrial, Brown said.
After the jury reached a final verdict shortly after lunch Thursday, the case immediately moved into the punishment phase of the trial.
Garcia faced between two and 10 years in prison for criminally negligent homicide, Brown said. Garcia was not eligible for probation because of prior criminal convictions.
Because jurors eventually sentenced Garcia to the maximum term for the third-degree felony, attorneys for both sides then reached a plea agreement under which Garcia also pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault with a deadly weapons charge and will serve a concurrent sentence of 10 years in prison, Brown said.
Thursday’s verdict is the first breakthrough in the case since attorneys for both sides handed the case over to jurors early Friday morning.
The specifics of Garcia’s case left jurors in deliberation for almost five days over the matter. After receiving the case early Friday, they spent Monday, Tuesday, part of Wednesday and Thursday morning before reaching a decision.
Prosecutors alleged Garcia pulled out a knife and stabbed people after being asked to leave the house party, but Garcia, in interviews with investigators after the party and through his defense attorneys, argues he was attacked and only pulled out his knife in self-defense.
Garcia attended a house party along with his brother and girlfriend in the 4200 block of Avenue S, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Garcia and his brother were asked to leave the party, but later returned and fought with an unknown number of others, according to the affidavit.
During that fight, Hardeman sustained a cut to the abdomen and a puncture wound in his chest, which hit his heart, ultimately causing his death, according to the affidavit.
But Garcia told police he was knocked to the ground during the fight and, after pulling his pocket knife while laying on the ground, began swinging his arms from side to side, but was not instigating the fight, according to the affidavit.
Investigators reported finding a knife in a grassy area of the sidewalk near the house and another knife in a driveway, according to the affidavit.
Garcia will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, Brown said.
“Both sides needed some closure,” Brown said. “Certainly, to get less than murder is a win for the defense. But Richard is also going to prison, and we thought we had a good self-defense claim. I think for both families, the outcome is not great, but also not horrible. Hopefully, everyone has some closure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.