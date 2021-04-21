Tall ship Nao Santa María visits Galveston

The Nao Santa Maria, a replica of the Spanish three-masted ship that was part of Christopher Columbus’ exploration fleet in 1492, is docked at the Galveston Historic Seaport in Galveston on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

The Nao Santa Maria, a replica of the Spanish three-masted ship that was part of Christopher Columbus’ exploration fleet in 1492, is docked Wednesday at the Galveston Historic Seaport with the 1877 Elissa.

Tours of both tall ships will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Saturday through May 2.

