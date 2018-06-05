More than a year after a 200-person funeral procession stalled when bereaved children learned someone already was buried in their mother’s plot, the matter is headed to court.
The family of Marguerite Jules Lamb, who died May 11, 2017, filed suit against the Mainland Memorial Cemetery and Crematory and Russell LaRoe, the owner, in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2, records show.
The defendants breached contract by not burying Lamb next to her husband and interring someone else in that plot without keeping accurate records, the lawsuit asserts.
A mourning crowd of at least 200 had just left the church May 20 when the funeral director said there was a problem at the cemetery — the plot had someone else’s remains in it, according to the lawsuit.
Marguerite Lamb had purchased the plots in 1994, the lawsuit asserts.
The staff then had to remove the body from Lamb’s plot and her burial was delayed to June 2, the lawsuit asserts.
“Defendants’ acts violated the terms of the contract and were done with reckless disregard for plaintiffs suffering emotional pain during a difficult and trying time in their lives,” the lawsuit asserts.
LaRoe, in a previous interview with The Daily News, said it was unclear when the body was buried and whose it is. The cemetery doesn’t have any of those records. LaRoe said he believes the mystery body was buried years ago, before he bought the cemetery.
The lawsuit doesn’t say exactly how much plaintiffs seek in damages.
The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
LENDING PROBLEMS
Two Texas City residents are battling a former business partner in Galveston County courts over outstanding debt and are asserting he secured loans from unsavory sources.
Rogelio and Fermina Salinas filed suit against Willibaldo Villanueva, of Houston, on May 30 in the 56th District Court, asserting they once were business partners at Salinas Auto Sales in Galveston.
The business was a used car lot offering customers financing through promissory notes, according to the lawsuit.
Starting in 2003, Villanueva found cars to stock the lot, referred clients and loaned the Salinases money to finance the business, according to the lawsuit.
The lot began to struggle financially in early 2010 and the Salinases were uncomfortable with outstanding debt, which Villanueva said was more than $500,000, the lawsuit asserts.
Villanueva threatened the plaintiffs and they turned the lot over to him, but in October 2011, his lenders called in his debt, according to the lawsuit.
“Plaintiffs are unaware of defendant’s funding source, however, based on information and belief, plaintiffs assert it is likely defendant dealt with various nefarious lenders,” the lawsuit asserts.
Villanueva then demanded the plaintiffs deed him their residence in Galveston, threatening that they would go down if he went down, the lawsuit asserts.
“Based on information and belief, plaintiffs assert defendant feared physical harm at the hands of his lenders,” according to the lawsuit.
The Salinases eventually executed a deed on the promise it would only be used as collateral for a loan and Villanueva used it as collateral to borrow an unknown sum from Moody National Bank, the lawsuit asserts.
In December 2016, Villanueva demanded $520,000 from the Salinases and followed that in January 2016 by demanding monthly payments of $5,000 and a lump sum of $175,000 to remain in their homes, the lawsuit asserts.
Villanueva in April 2018 then demanded the plaintiffs leave the property for violation of the lease, the lawsuit asserts.
The lawsuit seeks between $200,000 and $1 million in damages, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, records show.
There are no trials this week
