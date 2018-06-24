GALVESTON
A Texas Supreme Court decision overturning a municipal ban on single-use plastic bags in Laredo likely means the end of efforts to implement a similar ban in Galveston.
The court ruled unanimously Friday that Laredo’s ban conflicted with state law prohibiting cities from passing laws banning specific containers or packages “for solid waste management purposes.”
While Laredo argued the state law was not meant to apply to plastic bags, the courts disagreed.
If lawmakers had meant to exclude plastic bags from the waste-management law they “would have said so,” the court wrote.
The decision means Laredo and other Texas cities with bans on plastic bags, including Austin, will likely have to repeal them. It also means the Galveston City Council won’t move forward with a ban it began considering in 2016, District 2 Councilman Craig Brown said.
“I’m disappointed,” Brown said. “For a community like Galveston, we would have rallied around it and managed to understand its importance.”
Brown presented an ordinance to the city council in November 2016 that would have prohibited retail stores from providing single-use plastic bags. In order to get around the “solid waste management” part of state law, Galveston’s ordinance would have been added to the city’s environmental code.
Brown worked with environmental groups, including the Turtle Island Restoration Network, to write the ordinance. The ban’s supporters argued plastic bags posed a risk to wildlife, including turtles and birds. If animals eat plastic bags, they can become ill or die, said Joanie Steinhaus, the director of the restoration network.
“If that habit was created and was in place in Galveston, I think the people would be accustomed to it,” Steinhaus said. “I feel very discouraged, but I never give up hope. I hope that our stores will consider voluntarily giving up plastic.”
The council did not immediately vote on the 2016 ordinance. Instead, council members chose to wait to see whether the Texas Legislature would pass a law during the 2017 session that more explicitly prohibited cities from passing bag bans.
That didn’t happen, but with a lawsuit over the Laredo bag ban heading through the courts, the council again decided to defer its decision until the case was settled.
Deferring on a decision was the right thing to do, Brown said. While a ban in 2016 might have gotten some local people out of the habit of using plastic bags — at least for a short time — it could have also caused community strife and confusion, he said.
The restoration network plans to continue its public campaign to urge people to take reusable plastic bags with them while shopping, Steinhaus said.
The city council also will discuss whether to add a bag-related issue to its legislative agenda, Brown said. While the law prohibits a local bag ban, there’s nothing stopping the legislature from passing a law that does allow cities to do that.
“Council is going to take up and set a legislative agenda,” Brown said. “That will be one of the questions that we will be discussing.”
