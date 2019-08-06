GALVESTON
The Galveston Industrial Development Corp. will commit $500,000 to the third and final phase of a major project to improve 27th Street.
The city has been reconstructing 27th Street south of Broadway and in March, the Galveston City Council approved spending $1.4 million on the second portion, from Avenue O to Seawall Boulevard.
The street improvements have included sidewalk rehabilitation, landscaping and new curbs.
The corporation, which allocates sales tax money for certain projects, will contribute to the third phase of the improvement project, from Market Street to Broadway. The board on Tuesday voted unanimously to fund the third phase of the project.
This phase includes landscaping and benches and markings on bike lanes and crosswalks, according to city staff.
Sidewalks will be repaired and added where needed, according to city staff.
The entire project will be $1.5 million, with $1 million coming from federal dollars, Assistant City Manager Brandon Cook said.
The development corporation already committed $2.6 million to the 27th Street project between Avenue O and Seawall Boulevard, according to financial records.
