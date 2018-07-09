GALVESTON
A U.S. Coast Guard vessel that’s been a fixture on Galveston Island for more than two decades has moved to a new permanent homeport, the Coast Guard announced Monday.
The Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless is scheduled to arrive today at its new homeport in Pensacola, Fla.
The Dauntless, and its crew of 80 men and women, will be permanently stationed in Florida after spending 23 years in Galveston.
The base in Florida has more maintenance capabilities and better support services for crew members than Texas, officials said.
The Dauntless will be replaced in Galveston by three fast response cutters, a Coast Guard spokesman said Monday. Those ships, the newest class of vessel in the Coast Guard fleet, are not scheduled to arrive in Galveston until early 2020.
The Dauntless arrived in Galveston on a blustery day in Galveston in March 1995. It replaced the cutter Dependable, which had spent three years in Galveston before being moved to a new homeport.
The Dauntless is a 210-foot ship that was commissioned in 1968, and was completely overhauled in 1993. The ship has also been stationed in Miami and Curtis Bay, Md.
The Dauntless’ departure from Galveston is about on schedule for the plans announced in 1995. Officials then said the ship would serve 25 years in Texas.
The ship left Galveston for the last time in April, when it sailed to New York for a two-month overhaul in dry dock there.
Plans to move the Dauntless to Florida were first announced more than a year ago. It will join the Cutter Decisive at the base in Florida.
While in Galveston, the Dauntless was one of the busiest Coast Guard ships in the region. During is months-long missions, the Dauntless enforced fishing rules and hunted for drug smugglers.
In 2016, while performing a narcotics mission in the eastern Pacific Ocean, the Dauntless’ crew seized 3.4 tons of cocaine.
Even before it arrived in Galveston, the Dauntless had a reputation as a drug buster. In 1981, the Coast Guard painted a golden marijuana leaf on its hull. It was a recognition that the ship had seized more the 1 million pounds of weed from drug smugglers.
It has made more than 90 drug seizures in its 50 years of service.
The ship also served in the 1980 Mariel boat lift, a mass exodus of refugees from Cuba, and was the first ship to reach the scene of the space shuttle Challenger disaster.
The Dauntless was one of five cutters stationed at the Coast Guard’s Galveston base. The other cutters — Beluga, Clamp, Hatchet and Manowar — are smaller and don’t perform the kind of long-term missions the Dauntless did.
The Coast Guard has had a station in Galveston since 1878.
