A recall petition drive against District A Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy failed to gather enough valid signatures, city officials said.
The Galveston County Voter Registrar’s Office concluded only 115 signatures of 237 signatures, about 41 percent, gathered during the drive were valid, La Marque City Manager Caesar Garcia said Friday.
At least 144 valid signatures were needed to trigger a recall election.
“Our democracy is worth fighting for,” Yancy said Monday. “Unjustified recalls are not to be used as a tool of harassment, and present a financial burden on a city’s budget.
“Elections matter, and a city has to pay for petitions, which range from $18,000 to $26,000, depending on the ballot issues and taxpayer monies are used for that,” Yancy said. “I am excited about the progress that is occurring in La Marque, and it seems that some are just obsessed with our progress.”
Recall petitioner Joseph Lowry accused Yancy of harassing petition canvassers and said he planned to take his campaign against her to court.
“It’s not over,” Lowry said Monday. “She has a legal challenge ahead of her. We are challenging results with the courts.”
Lowry’s drives against Yancy, Mayor Keith Bell and to roll back the city tax rate all have been marked with claims and counterclaims of wrongdoing.
Lowry accused Yancy of harassing a petition manager by posting his name and information about his business online.
“That is what you call oppression and intimidation,” Lowry said. “It is illegal to interfere with the recall petition and she has interfered with both recall petitions. That is a crime and it has been reported.”
At least one person asserted having been misled before signing the recall petition against her, Yancy said.
Lowry said he discarded 100 signatures because a canvasser claimed to have misrepresented what the petition sought to do.
City officials have said the Galveston County District Attorney’s office was investigating four affidavits submitted by residents who said their signatures were either forged or otherwise misrepresented on a recall petition against Bell.
The district attorney’s office has neither confirmed nor denied whether an investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Galveston County Connects, the political action committee behind the rollback and recall drive against Bell, landed on the Texas Ethics Commission’s delinquent list for failing to file at least one campaign finance report. It has been fined $500, according to the commission.
And auditors working for the city found the tax revenue numbers used to trigger the law allowing Lowry to launch a rollback drive were erroneous.
Lowry received 543 valid signatures on the recall petition against Bell, triggering a recall vote Nov. 8, officials said.
Lowry launched the effort against Yancy on Sept. 6 with an affidavit accusing the councilwoman of various things, including abuse of power and racially motivated social media posts.
“Yancy is very unfit to hold office, she is unethical, unable to support her views without blaming others,” Lowry stated in the recall affidavit against Yancy. “Since she has been very verbal on social media by posting extremely divisive, racially motivated posts, she is known to hate white conservatives. She abuses her power to cause intimidation, oppression, coercion to constituents.”
Yancy has denied all claims Lowry made against her in the affidavit.
On Monday, she thanked constituents for their support.
“This is La Marque, the land of possibilities, Gateway to the Gulf, and the second-fastest growing city in the county,” Yancy said. “Thank you to the citizens of District A who desire to see and promote progress.”
