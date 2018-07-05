GALVESTON
Rainy weather likely kept things a little more subdued crime-wise on the holiday with fewer arrests and calls for service than usual, law enforcement officials said Thursday.
From 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, three people were booked into the Galveston County Jail on driving while intoxicated charges, according to sheriff’s department records for jail bookings. In all, 64 people were booked into the jail during the same period, according to records.
In Galveston, there were a lot of people out along the Seawall and nearby neighborhoods during the 9:15 p.m. fireworks show, but the crowd was “extremely well-behaved,” a police department spokesman said.
The Galveston Police Department received 202 calls for service during the holiday and arrested 14 people, police Capt. Josh Schirard said. Five of the arrests were related to alcohol, he said.
“It was definitely calmer than usual for the Fourth,” Schirard said. “Lots of people were out. But everybody was having a good time, and we didn’t have any issues. It was really nice, actually.”
In Texas City, the story was about the same, said Mel Villarreal, a spokesman for the police department.
“It was a slow day because of the rain,” Villarreal said. “Typically, it’s really busy.”
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, which serves Bolivar and unincorporated parts of the county and sometimes provides assistance when asked by other departments, had the most calls for service, according to records.
The sheriff’s department reported 214 calls for service and arrested 28 people, officials said. The number though is lower than usual for Independence Day, records show.
For instance, last year the agency responded to 276 calls for service and made 66 arrests, according to records.
In 2015, the agency had 425 calls for service and made 41 arrests, according to records. Independence Day in 2015 fell on a Saturday.
While many departments reported a slower-than-usual holiday, there was a Wednesday shooting in La Marque.
La Marque police Thursday were investigating a Fourth of July shooting in the Delany Cove subdivision that left two people with injuries. Officers responded to a report of gunfire about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Fieldhaven Drive and found that two people who had apparently been shot.
The rainy holiday had been met with mixed reactions. On Wednesday, some business owners said they’d had fewer customers throughout the day, which they largely attributed to the rain.
“The weather was the deciding factor,” Schirard said. “The rain helped or hurt, however you want to look at it.”
