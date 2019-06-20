Emilie Robert has been named principal for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Hitchcock for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.
Robert, who has more than 25 years of classroom experience, is a recent graduate of the University of St. Thomas' Ethical Leadership in Education program. She's arriving from St. Anne Catholic School where she most recently was the religion coordinator for its junior high school for 17 years.
“Our Lady of Lourdes has so much potential as being an educational environment promoting excellence in academics due to its small size, lending itself to more personalized attention for students,” Robert said. “I am looking forward to adding and building to the school’s strengths, history, and traditions, and bringing in new ideas to fully benefit the students by building relationships with teachers, parents and parishioners.”
— Angela Wilson
