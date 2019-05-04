The Galveston Independent School District's Educational Foundation will launch its inaugural “Honor an Educator” fundraising campaign Monday.
Monday through May 17, people can honor district teachers, bus drivers, counselors, principals, custodians, and others who've nurtured children.
Sponsored in part by Galveston Restaurant Group, educators will receive a $20 gift card each time someone donates $25 to the foundation in their honor.
Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit the education foundation.
So far during the 2018-19 school year, the foundation has provided more than $207,000 to district teachers for projects to enrich the educational experience and prepare students for the future.
To participate, visit www.GalvestonEdFoundation.org or call 409-766-5157.
— Angela Wilson
