If a new metal detector at the entrance of the Santa Fe school board meeting room on Monday reminded attendees of the district’s ongoing focus on security, the board’s approval of spending more than $170,000 on new security measures drove the point home.
Trustees, after hearing presentations on security in the district, approved the purchase of 13 new body cameras for district police officers, new camera systems for 20 school buses, two Ford Explorer police vehicles and a new monitoring system that allows parents and officials to track bus locations in real time via GPS.
Santa Fe High School will begin to increase the hours it staffs its metal detectors so the building will be secured from the beginning of the day until 10 p.m. rather than just through the end of the school day as it is now.
“It just goes to show how the district’s safety plan is ongoing,” Board President JR “Rusty” Norman said.
A shooting at Santa Fe High School in May, in which 10 people were killed, has sparked a series of new security measures at schools across the county. While the metal detector at the entrance of the board meeting room at the Cowan Administration Building isn’t necessarily permanent, the other new measures are there to stay, Norman said.
“It was simply done to let people get a feel for what the students go through every day,” he said. “Those metal detectors are portable, so they can be moved to wherever they’re needed. There aren’t any long-term plans to keep it there that we’ve discussed.”
The new security features will add to measures the board put in place this summer, which included installing six metal detectors that were donated to the district.
The cost for the district to operate the detectors at the high school added up to about $265,000 for electrical work, facility modifications and parts.
Installing the detectors at the junior high school cost about $265,000.
Additionally, it cost $615,000 for each of the two elementary schools to install metal detectors because building modifications required permanent changes to the buildings, district officials said.
Personnel to operate the detectors could ultimately cost anywhere from about $180,000 to about $420,000, not counting benefits, officials said.
The school district this year has approved spending more than $2 million on security upgrades, including the hiring of more school security personnel and counselors and renovation to district buildings.
Trustees in June passed a $39 million budget that did not include a tax increase to district taxpayers.
Since passing its budget, however, district leaders have said they will look to the Texas Legislature for help sustaining the increased spending or else face tax increases or spending cutbacks.
