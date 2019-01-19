Teams of “plungers” braved a frigid wind and a water temperature in the upper 50s at the eighth annual Galveston Polar Plunge. Almost 300 people, many in costume, dashed into the chilly Gulf waters at the event, which raises money for Special Olympics Texas.
— Stuart Villanueva
