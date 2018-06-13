DICKINSON

A Dickinson man was charged Wednesday with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance after a three-month drug investigation ended with law officers executing search and arrest warrants at his residence, officials said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office Special Crimes Unit executed the warrants at residence in the 4100 block of Scenic Drive, police said.

Timothy McLain, 47, was charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

Investigators reported finding 28 grams of methamphetamine in a bedroom safe at the residence, officials said. 

McLain has numerous felony convictions, police said. 

McLain was held without bond Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail, police said.

 — Connor Behrens

Connor Behrens: 409-683-5241; connor.behrens@galvnews.com.

