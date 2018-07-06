DICKINSON
Rain this week caused some culverts to fill with mud and silt, and some residents have been unhappy with how city crews have dealt with culvert cleaning.
There are not enough people to help clean ditches and culverts throughout the city, Dickinson resident Stefanie Riener Harris said.
"We live where Hughes Road ends on the state Highway 3 side," she said. "After Harvey, I had to get on my hands and knees and pull stuff out of the culvert myself. They still haven't come out or addressed any of our concerns."
The city has been getting calls about clogged culverts, Director of Public Works Bryan Milward said.
"People look at their culverts and ask that we come out," he said. "Typically, we get silt in those right after rain events."
Silt in culverts along 37th Street have been an ongoing issue since Hurricane Harvey's floodwaters in August, Dickinson resident Sal Gonzales said.
"It's been reported before Hurricane Harvey and it's gotten worse," he said.
Crews will clear out clogged culverts as best as possible if crews get calls, Milward said.
"We send our crews out to check hot spots to try and clear them as good as we can," Milward said.
Nina De Los Santos, who lives near Imite Street, is frustrated by the city's work on culverts, she said.
"I have been trying to get help and every time I called and talked to someone about the ditch they say three weeks," she said. "Nothing has been done. All the water has no place to go but underneath my house."
(1) comment
How long until George Croix posts on this topic? Take it away, George... [smile]
