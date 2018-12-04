LA MARQUE
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is wrapping up its investigation of a series of fights that took place after school at La Marque High School and led to two arrests on Friday afternoon.
The fights, which officials are describing as a brawl because of the spectators and the fact that more than 20 people were present, took place a little before 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot outside of La Marque High School and involved students from Texas City High School, La Marque High School as well as some parents.
After combing through videos posted on social media over the weekend, law enforcement and school officials have identified 26 people — eight adults and 18 students — who will be charged with either disorderly conduct or trespassing as of Tuesday afternoon, Lt. Brent Cooley said.
Two people were arrested Friday on criminal trespassing charges, Cooley said.
“We had to go through a process of examining the video footage and have administration and staff identify each person,” he said.
The charges are all misdemeanor offenses, Cooley said. Warrants will be issued for the eight adults and complaints will be mailed to the students’ parents and guardians this week.
The fight, which was filmed and reposted on social media over the weekend, was over a disagreement between students involving a girl, Cooley said. It’s unclear whether the fights were scheduled or took place spontaneously, he said.
The juveniles will be sent to alternative school as required under the school’s code of conduct, Cooley said.
“It was a sizable fight and notable based on the number of students involved,” he said. “But the reason behind the fight is nothing new.”
Since the GCDN has been fixated on racial tensions in the county lately, I would be interested of the racial make-up of those involved in the brawl. It could help shed some light on the racial tension that has been reported to exist.
