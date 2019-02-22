Registration for La Marque Little League Baseball will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the La Marque Public Library at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque.
Registration is only available online, so interested families are invited to come out and sign up their children on computers at the library.
