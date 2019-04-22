Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County recently received a $5,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.
The grant will help the local nonprofit continue its efforts to recruit, train and supervise volunteers to serve abused and neglected children.
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County is a member of a state association of 72 local programs serving children in 207 counties.
For more information, visit www.casagalveston.org or call 409-572-2552.
— Angela Wilson
