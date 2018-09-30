GALVESTON
Despite a rained-out Saturday that prevented some competitors from participating, the ninth Galveston Island Shrimp Festival still drew large crowds Sunday.
About 25 teams came out to compete during a festival that would normally draw many more, Cool Cookers team member Lee Crowder said.
“I think yesterday, if it would have gone on, there’d be about 50 teams,” Crowder said.
The festival was smaller than planned, but the day change didn’t affect attendance, Event Coordinator Sarah Spak said.
By 1:30 p.m., Yaga’s Entertainment, the festival organizer, had checked in nearly all the advanced-purchase ticket holders, Spak said.
Island resident Norma Coffey attended the shrimp festival and considers the event the start of Galveston’s festival season.
“I’m glad that they were able to open it up today,” Coffey said.
Her friends from the Hill Country drove to Galveston for the festival, something they do regularly, she said.
“We enjoy it every year,” Coffey said. “We love coming out here and doing all the tastings. We get into like who do you think is going to win and who do you think is best.”
Cooking teams judged in shrimp, shrimp gumbo and shrimp burger categories for amateur teams and one category, shrimp gumbo, for the professional teams.
The event can become very competitive, Spak said.
“That’s why those teams are here today, because they want to win a trophy,” Spak said. “I would say it gives them bragging rights.”
She normally sees teams spread out their trophies from past wins at their tasting tables. About 80 percent of the teams come back year after year, Spak said.
This year was Maricela Castro’s third time participating in the shrimp festival. Castro, her cousin and her son make up a team called Pow Wow, and normally compete against Castro’s parents, who weren’t able to make it this year.
“My uncle taught me how to cook,” Castro said. “He started teaching me when I was 10. The first year, we just did it for fun. We didn’t turn anything in.”
This year, she entered all three categories, she said.
Heavy rain Saturday, which caused flooding in downtown, where the festival was held, led event coordinators to call off the day’s events. The competitions and music originally scheduled for Saturday moved to Sunday.
The University of Texas Medical Branch Justin Hughes Fund and the Resource Crisis Center of Galveston County were beneficiaries of the event, according to the festival website.
