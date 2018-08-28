LA MARQUE
Carol Butler retired Tuesday from her position as city manager of La Marque.
La Marque city council members at a special meeting Tuesday evening unanimously voted to accept Butler’s resignation, effective immediately.
Butler had notified and explained reasoning in a letter to Mayor Bobby Hocking earlier this month.
Butler, who started as city manager in September 2011, told the mayor in her letter she just wanted to retire, Hocking said.
“Normally, city managers last around three to five years,” Hocking said.
“I spoke to Carol yesterday and she was laughing and told me she was stress- free. It’s a hard job and she came in at a difficult time, as did I.
“We had a huge deficit and it was a bad situation. We put our heads together and Carol played a big part of that. She’s done a great job.”
Butler wasn’t available for comment.
Council members voted to appoint Assistant City Manager Charlene Warren as interim city manager.
The council also appointed Hocking and council member Chris Lane to form a search committee to find someone to fill the position.
Butler had initially requested Nov. 2 be her last day because she was concerned about losing her health benefits, Hocking said.
Hocking said he had been able to extend Butler’s benefits until the end of the year without her having to stay in the job until November.
Council members also unanimously approved the benefits extension at Tuesday’s meeting.
