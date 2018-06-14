TEXAS CITY
Police Chief Robert Burby, who had brought years of stability to a once struggling police department, will retire at the end of June, ending a 14-year career, city officials announced Thursday.
Burby brought “a high level of professionalism and accreditation,” to the Texas City Police department, city officials said.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle was expecting Burby’s retirement, he said. Doyle, who has said he intends this to be his last term as mayor, hired Burby during his first term.
“He was a well-qualified individual and has done a great job for the city,” Doyle said.
Burby, who could not be reached for comment, was named police chief in 2004. He was, at the time, the fifth chief to lead the Texas City Police Department in two years.
Burby was the first permanent chief to replace former police Chief Robert Circle, who claimed he was forced out by former Mayor Carlos Garza when he resigned in 2003.
Circle had replaced longtime chief Jerry Purdon, who retired in 2002. Circle was followed by interim Chief Anthony Morgan, who resigned amid sexual harassment accusations in early 2003.
Morgan in 2004 pleaded guilty to making obscene comments to a woman over the phone over a three-year period.
Morgan was replaced as interim chief by former Kemah police Chief Tommie Buchanan, who led the department until Burby was hired.
Burby was the 11th chief in the department’s history, and the first African-American to lead the Texas City Police Department. He came to the Texas City after serving as chief of the Holly Spring, Miss., police department.
A Louisiana native, he served a 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force and also worked in Marietta, Ga.; Seguin, Texas; and Guam.
Burby also is respected among his peers, Doyle said. Burby was named the president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association last year.
Texas City assistant police Chief Joe Stanton was named the interim chief, effective June 14. Doyle said he planned to nominate Stanton as the permanent chief at a future city commission.
“There will not be a search,” Doyle said. Other positions will be promoted internally, Doyle said.
Stanton is a Texas City High School graduate who has worked for the department for 23 years. On Thursday, Stanton called Burby a mentor who has left a legacy at the police department.
“He’s brought us into the future of law enforcement,” Stanton said. “He came in when we were struggling a little bit and needed some strong leadership. And he gave it.”
