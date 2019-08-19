GALVESTON
The Galveston City Council is scheduled to consider a resolution this week that would direct more attention to addressing long delays at island railroad crossings.
The consideration is fueled by other communities’ efforts to regulate train and road intersections, and by a concern for public safety, commuter delays and increasingly heavy island traffic, officials said.
Complaints at recent public meetings by islanders about long delays at railroad crossings prompted city officials to look into the matter.
In some cases, commuters trying to drive down Harborside Drive near the intersection with Interstate 45 have had to wait up to 60 minutes, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
But for cities like Galveston, there’s not a lot officials can do to combat long wait times, said Sally Bakko, the city’s legislative coordinator.
Only the Federal Railroad Administration has authority to regulate trains, Bakko said.
“Trains blocking Harborside greatly impact public safety by eliminating half of the primary available routes to and from the island,” Bakko said.
Harborside Drive and Broadway are the two major thoroughfares from the causeway into the main area of the island.
If passed, the city council’s resolution would advocate for adjustments to federal legislation that grants greater state authority in managing train crossings and would hold railroads accountable for reducing wait time, Bakko said.
Railroad companies say they do work to ensure delays at intersections are kept to a minimum, said Jeanelle Davis, spokeswoman for BNSF Railway.
“We do our best to limit the amount of time a BNSF train is occupying a mainline track at any crossing,” Davis said. “Our business and customers depend on us to keep our trains moving as quickly and as safely as possible.”
That’s also the goal of Union Pacific Railroad, the other company that moves trains on and off the island, spokeswoman Kristen South said.
“Our goal is to keep trains moving and safely deliver our customers’ goods,” South said. “In the last six months, we have not received any complaints in Galveston.”
There is no federal regulation that limits how long trains can occupy intersections, Federal Railroad Administration spokesman Warren Flatau said.
Many states have adopted local laws addressing the issue, Flatau said.
“Some of those have been challenged and overturned,” Flatau said.
Proper and accurate enforcement also can be a challenge, Flatau said.
The federal administration sometimes facilitates agreements between railroads and local officials, he said.
A new law in Oklahoma took effect in July that allows local law enforcement to fine train companies that block an intersection for more than 10 minutes without reasonable justification.
There already are two cases filed from two different Oklahoma cities, Matt Skinner, spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
This entity doesn’t enforce the law but acts as the court that hears any complaints.
Trains also are getting longer, which could also mean longer wait times when they cross roads, according to a May study by U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Average train length increased from 6,000 feet in 2007 to 7,500 feet in 2017, according to the study.
But longer trains could lead to fewer crossings, Union Pacific’s South said.
“Adding rail cars to already scheduled trains results in fewer trains traveling through communities, reducing the number of times people stop and wait,” South said.
If approved by the city council, the city plans to present the resolution to the Texas Municipal League and try to get support, Bakko said.
(2) comments
It sounds like Congress needs to act. The railroads are only bringing this on themselves with their disregard for the needs of the public.
There's already a state law for this. The problem is enforcement would be a joke and not worth the city or states time to try to enforce. 471.007. Obstructing Railroad Crossings; Offense
(a) A railway company commits an offense if a train of the railway company obstructs for more than 10 minutes a street, railroad crossing, or public highway.
(b) An offense under this section is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $ 100 or more than $ 300.
(c) An officer charging a railway company for an offense under this section shall prepare in duplicate a citation to appear in court and attach one copy of the citation to the train or deliver the copy to an employee or other agent of the railway company. The citation must show:
(1) the name of the railway company;
(2) the offense charged; and
(3) the time and place that a representative of the railway company is to appear in court.
(d) It is a defense to prosecution under this section that the train obstructs the street, railroad crossing, or public highway because of an act of God or breakdown of the train.
(e) The hearing must be before a magistrate who has jurisdiction of the offense in the municipality or county in which the offense is alleged to have been committed.
(f) An appearance by counsel complies with the written promise to appear in court.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.