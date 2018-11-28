GALVESTON
In 1988, health officials predicted: “If AIDS continues to spread at its current rate, by the 1990s everyone in Galveston County will know someone killed by the disease.”
Many in Galveston County do know someone killed by AIDS, especially during the early days of the pandemic that has killed more than 35 million people globally since it first emerged in the early 1980s.
Access Care of Coastal Texas, formerly known as the AIDS Coalition of Coastal Texas, Friday will hold a public memorial service for those who died from an HIV-related illness and to acknowledge the historic effect of HIV-AIDS on a generation of Galvestonians.
The memorial precedes World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, also declared in 1988. Since then, therapies to combat HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) have improved the situation. Being diagnosed HIV-positive in 2018 is no longer the death sentence it was for so many in the 1980s and ‘90s, before medical research — much of it conducted in clinical trials at University of Texas Medical Branch — produced drugs to combat AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome) and changed the course of the epidemic in the United States.
“This is the seventh year we’ve done this,” said Mark White, executive director of Access Care of Coastal Texas. “It’s a time of remembrance, it’s a celebration of advances in the fight against HIV-AIDS and it’s an educational opportunity to encourage HIV testing.”
Pam Froeschner, now president of the board at Access Care, first became involved in the fight against AIDS in 1991 when candlelight services were held at the old courthouse on 21st Street, drawing large crowds that reflected the widespread reach of the epidemic and AIDS’ imposing presence in the small city of Galveston.
“Fundraising was very difficult,” Froeschner said. “It was easy to raise money for children and animals, but not for people with AIDS.”
Galveston’s AIDS Coalition arose from a group of caregivers meeting in people’s houses in 1985, White said.
“Nobody knew what it was that was killing their loved ones,” he said.
Dr. Joan Nichols, professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases and associate director of the Galveston National Laboratory at the medical branch, came to Galveston in 1994 from Rochester, New York, to join Dr. Richard Pollard’s research team, one of the key groups in the country conducting multi-center clinical trials for the National Institutes of Health.
“We lost huge numbers of people, many of them my friends, and they were ridiculously young,” Nichols said. “I think about that time a lot. I had moved here and was meeting people, making friends with people involved in historic preservation and other things, and I realized the outbreak that was happening here was removing something very precious to Galveston.”
By 1994, AIDS had become the leading cause of death for all Americans ages 24-55, according to the federal government.
The AIDS Coalition of Coastal Texas provided counseling and outreach to people then, as Access Care of Coastal Texas does now, to a degree that she had not seen in other cities, Nichols said.
“It was like ‘We take care of our own,’” she said. “What happened here, the outpouring of support from the community in general and the support they gave to the research that was happening at UTMB really benefited the population of Galveston.
“I think Texas and Galveston can be very proud of the fact that a great deal of the clinical trials were done by Richard Pollard’s group at UTMB.”
White and Froeschner emphasized the importance of remembering that despite more effective treatment there is no cure for HIV and AIDS, and it remains urgent that those exposed be tested for the virus. For prevention and support services, contact Access Care for Coastal Texas at 409-763-2437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.