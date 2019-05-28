HITCHCOCK
A contract has been finalized to dredge the channel leading to the marina and other commercial properties at Harborwalk, but a dispute among stakeholders in the luxury development on Galveston Bay continues.
Marina owner Paul Leviner, who also owns a house at Harborwalk, shut down the pool, the marina, the ship store and boat launch last fall, padlocking gates and putting up “Keep Out” signs, saying he could not safely run the marina until the main channel was dredged and bulkheads repaired, the responsibility of the Flamingo Isles Municipal Utility District.
Leviner argues boats have been damaged trying to enter the marina harbor because the board has refused to dredge the channel, and that bulkheads with washouts big enough for small children to fall in are a danger to anyone using the harbor.
The district’s board said it’s doing its job as best it can within reasonable financial constraints.
Speaking on behalf of the district board, President Jane McKenzie said the district has entered into a contract to dredge the channel and that Leviner was informed about those plans.
“After receiving competitive bids, the MUD board awarded a dredging contract to Padgett Shoreline Construction in the amount of $164,789.50,” McKenzie said. “Padgett will begin work as soon as spoil disposal plans are finalized.”
The board will pay for the work with operating funds and seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, McKenzie said.
After completing a dredging project on the main channel in June 2017, the board became aware of a hump in the channel that the district engineer identified as silt deposits likely resulting from Hurricane Harvey.
That was in August, the same month Leviner requested that all canals and channels, including the marina harbor, be immediately dredged to the original depth of 10 feet over a 40-foot width, McKenzie said.
The board considered dredging options, including Leviner’s request of 10-foot depth, and concluded that his request was outside its budget unless Leviner advanced money that would be reimbursed later, an option Leviner didn’t appear interested in, McKenzie said.
The board was aware of complaints by boat owners in letters to Leviner, and that one boat owner expressed concerns directly to the board, McKenzie said.
“Nevertheless, there are many documented examples of large and small boats entering and exiting the main channel with no reported problems during this period,” she said.
The district board also worked with FEMA to secure funds for repairs to damaged bulkhead caps and washouts the MUD board said were created by Hurricane Harvey. The first phase of those repairs was completed early this year, and the second phase is out for bid with a contract expected by the board this month, McKenzie said.
Leviner said minutes from district board meetings dating back to 2012 show the bulkheads had design defects and were in need of repair well before Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The condition of the bulkheads was discussed back then, and recommendations were made from the district’s engineer on how much it would cost to fix them, according to board meeting minutes.
Leviner said that Harborwalk advertises itself as a deep harbor with a 10-foot deep channel, and that some of the boats coming in and out of there require that depth.
In late April, Leviner told The Daily News he was taking his case against the district to court. The board had received no communication from Leviner’s attorneys, McKenzie said.
The Harborwalk Property Owners Association is caught in the crossfire between the utility district and Leviner, with homeowners feeling the pain of the prolonged dispute and closing of the commercial properties, board President Frank Schilero said.
Leviner’s actions have denied homeowners access to amenities they were promised at Harborwalk, Schilero said on behalf of the association.
“The association truly desires to work with Mr. Leviner to make Harborwalk the first-class community it should be,” he said. “For this to happen, Mr. Leviner must stop punishing the owners and work with the association as opposed to against it.”
From Leviner’s perspective, the association has done everything it can to interfere with his renovation and running of the commercial properties, he said.
All he wants is for the property to be safe for anyone who uses it and to be able to run his business as he sees fit, he said.
“I’ve spent well over $700,000 to $800,000 in expenses trying to get things safe and in good repair,” he said. “I didn’t do that just to shut it all down and not let anybody use it. That wouldn’t make any sense.”
