The Republican candidate for Galveston's seat in the Texas House of Representatives is calling for the Texas Department of Insurance to reject a 10 percent proposed increase in insurance rates through the Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency.
Mayes Middleton on Friday sent a letter to Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan, asking Sullivan "do the right thing" and reject the rate hike approved by the association's board July 31.
The board voted to increase residential and commercial windstorm insurance rates by 10 percent. Middleton said that amount was too high.
"Many can no longer afford to carry insurance because of these rapid and burdensome increases," Middleton wrote.
Middleton defeated incumbent state Rep. Wayne Faircloth in a primary election for Texas House District 23 in May, and has apparently taken up Faircloth's efforts to keep windstorm rates down.
Middleton said he was skeptical the association would spend the additional premium money wisely. He noted the association still owes local school districts and cities millions in windstorm claims from Hurricane Ike, which struck in 2008.
"Based on recent history, I am not hopeful that increased premiums will be spent properly," Middleton wrote.
He said he would pursue windstorm reform if he is elected in November. Middleton and Democrat Amanda Jamrok are running for the District 23 seat.
Middleton isn't alone in opposing the windstorm hikes.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce last week announced it would hold a "Call to Action on Windstorm Reform" lunch Sept. 17 at Galveston College. The event will feature state Sen. Larry Taylor, a Friendswood Republican, and state Rep. Todd Hunter, a Corpus Christi Republican.
Both are former members of the Joint Committee on Oversight of Windstorm Insurance, which last met in 2012.
The chamber also is circulating a petition asking residents and property owners from coastal counties to urge Sullivan and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to oppose the rate hike.
The petition cites the costs Texans already have incurred since Hurricane Harvey hit the coast last year.
"It is insensitive and unnecessarily cruel to dump a significant premium rate increase on these policyholders while they continue to rebuild their lives," the petition states.
"TWIA must explore any and all possible alternatives to a premium rate increase given the gravity of economic conditions in Hurricane Harvey impacted communities."
McCAIN AND GALVESTON
One thing that probably won't be mentioned much during funeral services for Sen. John McCain: his long-standing advocacy for pardoning Galveston native and boxer Jack Johnson.
McCain, who boxed at the U.S. Naval Academy, called for a pardon for Johnson as early as 2004, about the same time documentarian Ken Burns released a film about Johnson.
He urged Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush to issue a posthumous pardon for Johnson, who was convicted in a racist prosecution under the Mann Act. They declined.
President Donald Trump pardoned Johnson in May. In one of the rare moments of acknowledgement between the two men, Trump thanked McCain for his efforts to bring attention to Jackson's conviction.
Memorial services for McCain will be held in Arizona and Washington, D.C., today and Friday. He will be buried Sunday at Annapolis.
NOTEBOOK
Wednesday was the 10th anniversary of McCain naming Sarah Palin as his vice-presidential nominee during the 2008 election. ... A poll released last week by Reuters/Ipsos found that 51.9 percent of Republicans favored a Medicare-for-All (née single-payer) national healthcare system. ... Spotted at last week's Beto O'Rourke rally in Texas City: A local judge candidate rushing to get a picture alongside O'Rourke before he took the stage. She quickly got the photo up on her campaign's Facebook page. ... Local campaign workers say O'Rourke is expected back in Galveston County at least one more time before the Nov. 6 election. ... U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has not announced any campaign events in Galveston County this year. ... Early voting for the mid-term elections begins in 54 days.
