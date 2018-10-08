GALVESTON
Bolivar Peninsula residents, especially those who must travel state Highway 87, should keep an eye out today for coastal flooding driven by Hurricane Michael, the National Weather Service warns.
Weather forecasters are warning of higher than normal tides through Wednesday because of the hurricane, according to a flood watch the service’s Houston-Galveston office issued Monday.
Weather service meteorologists expect the chance of flooding to worsen today as the storm turns toward the Florida panhandle across the Gulf of Mexico.
The service’s national office upgraded the tropical disturbance called Michael from a tropical storm to a hurricane about 10 a.m. Monday.
The Bolivar Peninsula and state Highway 87 areas will be the most at-risk, National Weather Service Meteorologist Josh Lichter said.
“That’s the most critical area right now, but we could see some increases too along the coast,” Lichter said.
A project planned more than a year ago to raise state Highway 87 out of a flood-prone zone is yet to be started, said Danny Perez, Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson.
Crews are still doing preliminary work and waiting for better weather, Perez said.
He expects the Galveston-Bolivar Ferry to continue normal operations, he said.
“We’re going to continue to monitor conditions,” Perez said. “We don’t stop operating unless conditions are not safe. We definitely consider the folks that need to get back and forth from Bolivar to Galveston.”
Galveston’s Beach Patrol will be flying red flags today because of strong rip currents and advises children and weak swimmers to avoid the water while those conditions persist
People are still allowed in the water but should use caution, Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.
“We’re going to see some really strong rip currents over the next few days,” Davis said. “You just want to stay close to the shore.”
Today probably would to be the roughest day for waves, he said.
Meteorologists will continue to monitor conditions to determine whether the advisory should to be upgraded to a warning, Lichter said.
Flooding has been on the mind of Galvestonians lately, after last month became the second wettest on record for the city, losing out only to a record set in 1885, according to National Weather Service data.
Last month saw 24.32 inches compared with 26.01 that fell in September 1885.
Heavy rain caused flooding in the downtown area as recently as Sept. 29.
The national service Monday issued a flood advisory set to expire 7 a.m. today, but later released a watch in effect until Wednesday morning.
A cold front expected to sweep into the area this week as Hurricane Michael moves north, Lichter said.
The weather service doesn’t expect heavy rain, he said.
“Mainly, it’s just going to be a continuation of the scattered activity that we currently have,” Lichter said.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office issued a notice Monday ordering the Texas State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level and encouraging people to stay away from flooded areas.
