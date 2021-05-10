GALVESTON

Temperatures in Galveston have gotten warmer as the island also has gotten drier over the last 30 years, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Michelle Aycoth

Meanwhile just 20 minutes away in Galveston county it has gotten wetter and cooler.

I don’t think you can look at any one isolated area like Galveston island and come to any conclusions about anything related to climate change.

Andy A.

Ted Gillis

Except that ya’ll have pedigreed (red wolf related) coyotes on the island, while the rest of us on the mainland have just your garden variety ugly coyotes.

You can promote that as one of the island’s climate advantages.

