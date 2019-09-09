GALVESTON
Budget constraints might stall efforts by the city to buy a 26.3-acre tract near Scholes International Airport in a bid to encourage development of middle-income housing, officials said.
With rising concerns about housing affordability and middle-class consumers priced out in a city known for high-end vacation homes and historic East End mansions, city officials had been considering buying the land southeast of Airway Lane and Travel Air Road from the airport, adjacent to 5.5 acres the city already owns, to encourage middle-income development, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
City officials have spent this year’s budget season pointing out the need to tighten spending where they can as costs for public safety, employee health care and other core expenses rise.
The city had considered buying the land from the airport to encourage development of homes that teachers and police officers, for example, could afford. But even in its infancy, neighboring residents of the property were worried about what effect such a development would do to their property values.
Property values are very important to the residents of the Evia neighborhood, which is next to this piece of land and features homes in the $400,000 to $500,000 price range, resident Kimmie Delaney-Scheffler.
Delaney-Scheffler doesn’t think many residents know about the plans. She doesn’t want development that might hurt the values of existing homes, she said.
“I don’t think it’s quite a fit or the area,” Delaney-Scheffler said.
Last year, the city agreed to an appraisal price of $1.362 million, and had until the end of this year to decide whether it wants to buy the land.
“Budget priorities have changed,” Barnett said. “There are higher uses of the funding that would be used.”
The Galveston City Council hasn’t had a chance to talk about the property because there have been other priorities this year, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
“I don’t think we will buy it,” Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough is still interested in seeing some housing on the property, but he wouldn’t want the city to buy it until administrators conducted more research on the appropriate density and prices of potential homes, Yarbrough said.
Middle-income housing differs from low-income or affordable housing, which relies on public subsidies to serve the needs of households unable to afford the house prices or rents prevailing on the open market.
The city last year discussed building middle-income housing on the site.
The airport is selling the land because it’s not useful to it, city officials have said. The city owns the airport, but the airport generates its own revenues and is self-sustaining.
The city had to agree to the $1.362 million appraisal value last year. The Federal Aviation Administration, which also had to approve the release of this airport land, also had agreed on the price.
Last year, city officials had also discussed selling the property to a developer, but the airport doesn’t have any plans to sell the land right now, Barnett said.
The city acquired the 5.5-acre piece of land southwest of Travel Air Road and Sky Lane in June 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.