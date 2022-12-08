GALVESTON

City council on Thursday approved controversial ordinances requiring the Park Board of Trustees to transfer about $14 million in hotel occupancy tax revenue into city accounts, which city officials have asserted is required by charter and state law.

BillyC333
Bill Cochrane

Thanks to the Council members that set this right. I would not be surprised if the Parks Board lawyers up and fights this.

Charlotte O'rourke

Thanks to Lewis, Robb, Schuster, and Collins for insisting on taking corrective action to rectify issues that occurred without a public vote many years ago when the city and PB had transitioning management.

As to continuing to fight the corrective ordinances taken by CC, I agree based on the comments made by the PB chair in this article and the executive session agenda for December 13th, “D.

Pursuant To Texas Government Code Section 551.071 - Consultation With Attorney On A Matter In Which The Duty Of The Attorney To The Governmental Body Under Texas Disciplinary Rules Of Professional Conduct Of The State Of Texas Clearly Conflicts With This Chapter – Legal Matters Regarding The Remittances Of Hotel Occupancy Taxes”, the fight appears to have a good chance of continuing.

It’s hard to perceive but the current PB appears to have lost its way in working with the city for the betterment of Galveston and is instead spending unknown amounts of tax dollars in legal fees.

Let’s hope thoughtful minds and actions prevail, and the two organizations start working together instead of at cross purposes.

