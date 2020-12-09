Anthony Talluto, a project manager for League City, talks about the roundabout under construction at the new intersection of Butler Road and Turner Street in League City on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. City officials have approved a new incentive system to encourage project managers to move things along.
Anthony Talluto, a project manager for League City, talks about the roundabout under construction at the new intersection of Butler Road and Turner Street in League City on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. City officials have approved a new incentive system to encourage project managers to move things along.
Galveston County’s biggest and fastest-growing city has struggled to keep capital projects on time and on budget, leading city officials to institute a $100,000 bonus program for managers as an incentive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.