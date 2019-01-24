Michaelle Wormley, Ruby Jones and Lou Mouton departed Thursday from Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ on Ball Street in Galveston with clipboards and phones in hand.
It was the day of the annual point-in-time count, a survey of people experiencing homelessness in the United States. Mouton’s group of volunteers had been assigned to cover part of Galveston’s East End.
They were to go out and ask people who don’t have homes about their living circumstances, using either a phone app or a paper survey to record their answers.
“We’re all assigned different areas,” Mouton said, referring to the 56 people who had gone out that morning to survey on the island and the mainland. “No telling how many people we’ll run into.”
The information the survey collects is used for federal and state grants that local nonprofits can apply for, Rev. Edward Lawson, the director of the Galveston County Homeless Coalition, said. Even though the information isn’t considered to be highly accurate, it’s the best tool that social service organizations have for keeping a handle on how many people they might expect to need to help.
“It’s not going to be accurate if we’re only counting on one day,” he said. “Homelessness isn’t something that happens one day of the year. You have to watch for it and take care of it every day.”
Last year, volunteers counted 425 homeless people in Galveston County, Lawson said. The number is expected to go up this year because of Hurricane Harvey, which passed over the county 16 months ago, damaging thousands of homes.
Now that people’s Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance has started to run out, it’s more common to see people coming in for help who used to be in stable situations, he said.
“We had 84 people come to the church today, and it’s too early to say how many people were counted out in the field,” Lawson said, referring to the number of people who came to the church to eat a meal and be counted. “It’ll be way over last years, at least double, because of Harvey.”
If not for Harvey, the problem could have come from another source. This was the case with Ronda Johnson, who Michelle and her team approached near a grocery store on Broadway.
“When was the last time you worked?” Morton asked Johnson, who said that she had been employed years ago but recently had been sleeping out on the streets. Wormley recorded the answers onto her clipboard. The interview lasted five minutes, and afterward, Morton prayed with Johnson.
The group would visit about a dozen other people that afternoon, Mouton said.
It was a situation that Wormley has seen before. Wormley, who works with the Houston-based non-profit WOMAN, Inc., said that people like Johnson had stable employment in the past but weren’t able to keep it because of mental illness or other issues.
“This is the kind of the thing that can happen to anybody,” she said. “People think it’s an problem with laziness or with money, but it’s really a problem that comes from addiction and bad circumstances. This can happen to anyone.”
