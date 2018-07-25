League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has announced he will seek a second consecutive term this November, despite a taxing year that saw the city heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey and his own health crisis.
Hallisey, whose leg was amputated after a heart attack in October, said Wednesday he had few hesitations before deciding to seek a four-year term as mayor.
“I like this job,” he said. “I don’t want to trust it to anyone else.”
Hallisey became mayor in 2016 after a special election to complete the term of Tim Paulissen, who resigned to run for county commissioner.
It was Hallisey’s second time elected mayor. He also served in the position from 1994 to 1995.
Hallisey expects to be challenged for his position, he said. But no one else has announced candidacy since the start of the filing season Jan. 20.
He hoped to have more time to focus on major regional projects in League City, including plans to upgrade the city’s drainage system and developments around the extension of the Grand Parkway that’s proposed to go through League City.
League City is one of a few local government entities that will have an election coinciding with the Nov. 6 mid-term election. Along with the mayor’s position, council positions 1, 2, 6 and 7 are up for election.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hallisey and incumbent council members Nick Long and Hank Dugie had filed paperwork to run for re-election.
Chad Tressler, an engineer, already had announced his intention to run for the position 6 seat occupied by Keith Gross.
Andy Mann, an IT manager and former councilman, has filed to run for the position 1 seat that will be vacated by term-limited Councilman Dan Becker.
Other candidates have until Aug. 20 to file for their positions on the ballot.
BELL RINGS, NO ONE ANSWERS
Adrienne Bell, the Pearland Democrat running for Texas Congressional District 14, said Wednesday that U.S. Rep. Randy Weber had not responded to her request for a debate before the November mid-term election.
Bell had sent Weber certified letters inviting him to debate and tried to personally deliver a debate challenge to his district office in Lake Jackson on Tuesday, she said.
No one was at the office, however, and she hadn’t yet received a confirmation that her letters were received, she said.
“All I can do is ask,” she said in a phone interview. She wouldn’t speculate on whether she thought Weber would agree.
Bell isn’t the only Democrat that’s trying to convince a Republican opponent to debate.
The Dallas Morning News’ Lauren McGaughy reported Tuesday that most high-profile Republicans were forgoing debates with their Democratic opponents in state-wide races this year. Dan Patrick will not debate his opponent for lieutenant governor, Mike Collier.
General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush has no announced plans to debate Miguel Suazo.
A debate would give free publicity to Agricultural Commissioner candidate Kim Olson, a spokesperson for incumbent Commissioner Sid Miller said.
The exception to the freeze out may be Gov. Greg Abbott, who has agreed, in principal, to debate Lupe Valdez on Sept. 28. However, Valdez has set some conditions on that debate — including having Spanish language questions — that make it unclear whether the event will happen.
NOTEBOOK
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick opposes the so-called “red flag” law that would allow law enforcement to seize weapons from people a judge has deemed dangerous, he said. Patrick made his opposition known after a state senate hearing related to the May 18 Santa Fe High School shooting ... Mayes Middleton, the Republican candidate for Texas House District 23, has $45,099.89 on hand for his campaign headed into the last four months before the Nov. 6 election, according a campaign finance report filed on July 16. ... Amanda Jamrok, the Democrat running for House District 23, has $191.75 on hand. ... State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, a Houston Democrat who is sometimes spotted around Galveston Island, on Monday said she would resign her Senate seat to allow for a special election, while she attempts to complete her bid for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. ... There are 89 days until early voting begins for the mid-term election.
