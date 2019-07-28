GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department next month will launch a campaign to clean up graffiti in the downtown area.
The unsightly problem encourages crime and keeps customers away from downtown shops, police and business owners argue.
The campaign also comes at a time when Galveston leaders are making other efforts to clean up the historic downtown to attract visitors.
The effort will focus on cleaning up graffiti in the downtown area from 19th to 25th streets between Harborside Drive and Church Street, said officer Edward Coronado, who is heading the cleaning campaign.
All the people who will be cleaning up the graffiti will be volunteers and all the materials will be donated by businesses, Coronado said.
This effort is important because leaving graffiti up can lead to other criminal activity such as theft or aggravated assaults, Coronado said. This is because people think they’re not being watched by authorities, Coronado said.
“If you leave the graffiti up, it sends up a message to people that nobody really cares,” Coronado said.
Unlike murals or other public art that received property-owner approval, graffiti tags or stickers don’t have authorization from the property owner, Coronado said.
It’s a problem that patrons of downtown clothing shop Head to Footsies have brought up, said Joyce McLean, owner of the shop, 2211 The Strand.
People from out of town consider it a sign the area isn’t safe, McLean said. She thinks excessive graffiti deters her customers, she said.
“People are observant and they want to shop and dine in a safe, well-lit and well-maintained area,” McLean said.
Normally, it’s the responsibility of the property owner to clean up graffiti.
That doesn’t typically cost more than the price of a gallon of paint, but it takes time and effort, said Joseph Rozier, general manager of real estate operations at Mitchell Historic Properties, which owns several downtown buildings.
“It’s our philosophy that covering up the tags as quickly as possible is the best,” Rozier said.
The company has its own crew of painters, which spares it the expense of hiring a contractor, but cleaning graffiti takes time away from the crews’ main responsibilities, Rozier said.
It’s a cost business owners shouldn’t have to incur, said Angela White, owner of Nautical Nonsense, 210 21st St.
“I think it’s terrible that the businesses are having to go out all the time and paint over the graffiti,” White said.
Some of the downtown graffiti is simply initials, which might mark territories, Coronado said.
It’s clear to police some of the graffiti is related to gang activity, he said.
“It’s mostly to assert, 'Hey, this is my territory,'” Coronado said.
Graffiti seems to come in waves, McLean said.
Some years, there’s a lot of new graffiti and other years, there’s not much, she said.
There hasn't appeared to be a lot of new graffiti in the past five or six years, Rozier said.
“This spring, it seems like it’s popped back up again,” Rozier said.
Continuing to clean graffiti will eventually discourage the culprits from continuing to vandalize a certain area, Coronado said. Eventually, they’ll move somewhere else, he said.
Police also hope to make a blank slate for downtown, which should make it easier for officers to identify the culprits, Coronado said.
Someone who gets caught vandalizing a property with graffiti could face $200 in court fees, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Coronado isn’t sure how long it will take the volunteers to clean up all the graffiti downtown, but is on track to begin mid-August, he said.
