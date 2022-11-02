LA MARQUE
Hundreds of LED streetlights are being installed around La Marque with federal money in what city officials say is an initiative to make the city safer.
As a part of Mayor Keith Bell’s “Safe City Initiative,” 270 streetlights will be replaced with LED bulbs by the end of the year.
The project, which is ahead of schedule, initially was expected to take several years and was scheduled to begin in 2023, La Marque City Manager Cesar Garcia.
The project is a combined effort between the city and Texas-New Mexico Power, with CenterPoint Energy joining later, Garcia said.
“We are shifting to LED lights as they cover more area,” Bell said. “Neighborhoods with more light have less crime.”
The project is in phases, and the city is awaiting approval from the La Marque City Council for $250,000 toward the project, Garcia said. The project, as part of the mayor’s initiative, first received funding from the American Rescue Plan, Garcia said.
“Our first stage of the project was to figure out which lights needed to be fixed and their location,” Bell said. “Our next step is to secure funding and install the lights, after working out funding.”
The first area to have streetlights replaced was a historical part of the city. The next phase will include the police station, fire station, city hall and the elementary school, according to Texas-New Mexico Power.
“As the city of La Marque continues to grow and develop, we want to make sure that we are executing the best practices for our citizens,” said J.B. Pritchett, spokesman for the city. “One of the major concerns voiced by our citizens at the beginning of the year was street lighting. We have listened and continue to make these dreams a reality.”
The LED lights increases visibility and decreases concealment in public places, giving people a better sense of their surroundings, Pritchett said.
So far, about 75 street lights have been replaced as a part of the plan, with a goal of 3,000 total replacements by the end of 2026, Garcia said.
