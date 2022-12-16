GALVESTON COUNTY
The U.S. inflation rate has fallen two points since a June peak, but it might be a little early for optimism, some economists warm, and some even worry of a looming recession.
Inflation has been on the minds of consumers and business operators for most of this year as the cost of nearly everything from grocery bills to electricity and fuel had been on the rise, according to the Consumer Price Index, a measurement of changes in retail prices among a constant list of goods and services.
Some of the hardest-hit categories have been eggs, up 49.1 percent; airfare, up 36 percent; and butter, up 34.2 percent, according to the index, which the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics updates each month.
The rise has caused an about-face in a booming local real estate market and caused headwinds for local businesses of all kinds, but especially banks, sources said.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates seven times this year in effort to reverse inflation. The most recent was Wednesday when it bumped the prime rate, a benchmark banks use to set interest charges on a variety of corporate and consumer loans, by a half point to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent, the highest in 15 years, according to the Associated Press.
And inflation rates have dropped from 7.7 percent in October to 7.1 percent in November, after reaching a high of 9.1 percent in June. During the early months of the COVID-19 Pandemic in May 2020, inflation fell to a low of just 0.1 percent as pandemic restrictions throttled spending.
But policy makers with the Federal Reserve predict slower economic growth and an increase in unemployment for 2023 and 2024, Chairman Jerome Powell said.
Projections show unemployment might jump from 3.7 percent now to 4.6 percent by the end of 2023, Powell said. That combined with projected economic growth of a mere 0.5 percent, could lead to a recession, Powell said.
Whether the economy falls hard or lands softly might come down to how heavy-handed the Fed is with interest rate increases, said Shrub Kempner, CEO of Kempner Capital Management in Galveston.
“We can really not determine what will happen next,” Kempner said. “But if higher interest rates are overdone, we may face recession.
“The question is whether that will be a soft landing or a mild recession.”
A mild recession would mean a 5 percent unemployment rate, which Powell’s projection shows the economy narrowly missing, signaling a soft landing.
The banking industry has been hit hard by the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, Vic Pierson CEO of Galveston-based Moody Bank.
“We have seen the highest rise in interest rates since the 1982 economic crisis,” Pierson said. “It does not just impact the banks, but also the consumer, as we have to reduce lending.”
The pandemic hit labor particularly hard and it will take a while for the economy to regain equilibrium, Pierson said.
“In order for us to get inflation in check, wage increases need to decrease,” Pierson said. “Despite these increases, real wages have actually decreased due to the inflation from the increases. I am fearful of a recession.”
Small businesses also have faced challenges because of inflation.
“The price of steel skyrocketed at one point, then fell and it has been hard to keep the margins with market uncertainty,” said Jayson Levy, owner of Galveston-based Industrial Material Corp. “We’ve been hit by upward pressure of wages and the heavy machinery industry is still recovering from negative fuel costs.”
Rising health employee insurance costs, which jumped 1.5 percent to 3 percent from October 2021 to October 2022, according to the consumer price index, also have been a headwind for business, Levy said.
“Our staffing has been leaner than it would have been otherwise,” Levy said.
Fortunately for Levy, the interest rate hike has not been an issue for the business.
“We went into the business fiscally conservative,” Levy said. “We did not go in with any debt, so it has not been as bad and we have been responsible with our investments.”
The housing market, which had favored sellers, has moved to a buyer’s market in the past few months as interest rates rose and buyers got choosier, Kimberly Gaido of Sand ‘N Sea Properties said.
The interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has risen to 6.8 percent, after being at lows of 3 percent during the pandemic, Gaido said.
“Higher interest rates mean that buyers become wary of mortgages,” Gaido said. “The market is now favoring buyers as sellers have had to lower their prices to entice buyers.”
“It used to be shocking to have homes sit on the market for weeks,” Gaido said. “The decline in sales is hurting home sellers and Realtors.”
Cash buyers are in a great position, however, because they can avoid interest rates, Gaido said.
Gaido expects the interest rates to fall as the selling season in Galveston approaches, however, she said.
Even if a recession does occur, there is some good news.
“Houston and the area around it are usually the last hit and first to come out of a recession,” Pierson said. “Due to the petrochemical industry and our strong economy, we will bounce back.”
